A 20-year-old Yakima man charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed three people and injured three others made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Kolby Funkhouser is accused of driving a 1994 Ford Escort intoxicated at a high rate of speed, running a red light and crashing into a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant at the intersection of Nob Hill Boulevard and South 48th Avenue.
The crash occurred on Aug. 31. Kisha Whitefoot, 23, of Wapato was driving the Galant east on 48th Avenue.
Two of Whitefoot’s passengers — 19-year-old Steve Bueno and 20-year-old Kiona Whitefoot — were killed, as was Funkhouser’s passenger, 23-year-old Mason Euteneier.
Kisha Whitefoot was treated and released from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital while her 5-year-old daughter was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Yakima.
The girl suffered a lacerated liver, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Funkhouser was taken with injuries to Memorial Hospital. He was released from the hospital Saturday, booked into the Yakima County jail and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault.
Police said Funkhouser’s car reeked of alcohol and that a beer can was embedded in the steering wheel airbag and more beer was found in the car, the affidavit said.