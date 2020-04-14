YAKIMA, Wash. — Prosecutors have charged a 43-year-old Toppenish man with eluding and other charges following a 40-mile high-speed chase from Toppenish to the Tampico area April 8.
Roy A. Sandoval was also charged recently in Yakima County Superior Court with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was released from the Yakima County jail Monday after posting $5,000 bail.
A Toppenish police officer tried to pull Sandoval over when he clocked him at 48 mph in a 25-mph zone on Buena Way near North Track Road around 9:05 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. Sandoval then drove on North Track Road, pulling behind some houses, but then got back on the road and sped off, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, the affidavit said.
The chase went through Wapato and Parker before Sandoval got on Interstate 82, getting off in Union Gap and leading officers down Ahtanum Road before finally running out of gas in the 2100 block of Ahtanum Road North Fork, according to Toppenish police Capt. Dave Johnson.
Sandoval was arrested at the scene after officers from various agencies performed a felony traffic stop. Officers found Sandoval’s 37-year-old brother and 12-year-old nephew in the car, as well as an open case of Corona beer, the affidavit said.
Sandoval failed a field sobriety test and a breath test administered at the Yakima County jail by the Washington State Patrol found his blood-alcohol level at 0.086, slightly above the state standard for intoxication, the affidavit said.