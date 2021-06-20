Oscar Ricardo-Hondal-Lopez and his wife were searching for a house for sale in a southeast Yakima neighborhood when they fell into the crosshairs of gangsters looking for trouble.
They stopped along the side of a street to look up the address when a car pulled up with men inside flashing gang signs.
Hondal-Lopez, 30, sped away but was chased. There was gunfire, then a crash.
A bullet struck Hondal-Lopez in the neck and he crashed into a parked pickup in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue. He died at the scene.
His 26-year-old wife, Patricia Leija, was shot in the hip, treated at a local hospital and released.
That was June 10.
Two days earlier — June 8 — and about 2 miles northwest, 35-year-old Jonathan Spear was working in his West Chestnut Avenue yard when he was struck in the back by shots fired from a passing car. Doctors do not think he’ll walk again.
These are two recent examples of innocent people falling victim of an apparent uptick in drive-by shootings in Yakima.
As of Thursday, there had been five drive-by shootings this month alone involving injuries and death. That brings the number reported so far this year to nine drive-by shootings involving injury or death.
Most are gang related, said Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray.
“We know from cases we have, from intelligence we have, videos we’ve obtained; literally there are carloads of gang members in Yakima who go hunting for someone on the other side,” Murray said. “It’s crazy and they’re heavily armed and they’re willing to shoot. A lot of them are juveniles.”
The impacts seem insurmountable — injuries, deaths and traumatized neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods have lived with such shootings for decades and residents are reluctant to answer their door or report crime in fear of retaliation.
“When violent crime steals people’s ability to be comfortable, we’ve got to pay attention to that,” Murray said. “There’s a lot of people in east Yakima neighborhoods who feel that way all the time.”
Are we safe?
Yakima has seen a downward trend in violent crime over the past five years, but there was a noticeable spike in 2020, Murray said.
Even with the overall downward trend, Yakima still suffers from a higher violent crime rate than other cities of similar size in Washington state, according to a recent report compiled from FBI crime data.
Between 2017 and 2019, Yakima reported an overall violent crime rate of 51.39 per 10,000 residents. That’s a rate between 1.2 and 4.9 times greater than all comparable Washington cities and 4.5 times greater than the national average of 11.48 per 10,000 residents, according to the report.
Violent crime statistics for 2020 are not readily available, but Yakima did see an increase, Murray said.
“And from last week, you can see it doesn’t seem like 2021 is going to be any better,” Murray said.
Another drive-by shooting happened June 14 at the intersection of Fruitvale Boulevard and 16th Avenue. A woman was stopped at the intersection when her 17-year-old son in the passenger seat was shot multiple times by gangsters in a neighboring car. He’s in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. She wasn’t injured.
Three people were arrested after 11 shots were fired into a home in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue early Friday. No one was hurt. A sedan and a pickup truck were chasing each other in the area, police said.
Local statistics on drive-by shootings have not been compiled, but Murray said his department is in the process of hiring someone to begin tracking that and other data.
Cornell Avenue
One recent afternoon, Wolfram Holt sat on his front porch recalling Hondal-Lopez’s shooting just days earlier.
He said he heard a loud crash and saw Hondal-Lopez’s Chevrolet Impala jammed into a parked pickup across the street and the shooters appeared to be gone.
A man hopped out of his car, pulled off his shirt and wrapped it around Hondal-Lopez’s head hoping to hold back the bleeding until medics arrived, Holt said.
Holt didn’t seem afraid to sit outside or talk about the incident but voiced concern over the aggressive nature of the shooting.
“We’ve got gangbangers all around this place — we’ve got to live with it.” he said. “They think they own everything. This was in broad daylight — come on.”
Just across the street, Charles Berg said Yakima isn’t the same place it was when he was a kid growing up.
“You just never know when your home is going to get shot or you’re going to get shot,” he said. “It’s almost like when you’re doing yardwork you’ve got to pack a pistol.”
Hondal-Lopez crashed in front of Berg’s house. A makeshift memorial with religious depictions, candles and flowers now stands there.
“It’s like they don’t even care if you’re a gang member anymore — it’s scary,” Berg said.
Guadalupe Orozco, who lives at the corner of Cornell and Nob Hill Boulevard, stopped by the memorial last week. She was Patricia Leija’s math and science teacher at Washington Middle School, and knows the family.
She said normally it’s a peaceful area, and neighbors keep an eye on each other’s property. Police tape went up near her home after the shooting.
“It’s just really sad that we’re to that point. In having five different incidents in a week — that’s a lot for Yakima,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where you live now. It’s everywhere.”
Barge-Chestnut
Residents in east Yakima — where concentrations of poverty and gangs are high — have long lived with drive-by shootings.
But the recent shooting in the more affluent Barge-Chestnut area that landed Spear in the hospital is unusual, said Murray, who lives a block away from the scene.
Two suspects have been arrested and neither has any known gang ties. Murray said the shooting was a random psychopathic act that has shaken an otherwise friendly neighborhood.
“That neighborhood is used to families walking. The kids run and play,” he said. “It’s really a little neighborhood with a lot of community interaction so people are now thinking: ‘Can I walk? ... this guy was just gardening.”
Flowers, get-well notes, a box of sidewalk chalk and other items form a makeshift memorial for Spear at the corner of West Chestnut and 24th avenues.
Neighbor Tyler McSharry stopped there for a minute while walking his dog recently.
“I hope he’s OK,” he said of Spear. “It’s crazy. I can’t believe it actually happened in this neighborhood. I grew up just a few blocks away and I never heard of anything like this happening in this neighborhood.”
McSharry turned his thoughts to east Yakima neighborhoods that for decades have endured drive-by shootings.
“A change needs to happen, not just in a single neighborhood,” he said.
Eastside neighborhoods
Last year saw some alarming trends in drive-by shootings, including younger victims.
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the 1200 block of South 11th Avenue in September.
A drive-by shooting in the 100 block of Willow Street killed Charles Taylor, 14, that month as well. Police described him as a gang member.
An 11-year-old boy was shot twice and his 9-year-old sister once last July when their home in the 800 block of West Viola Avenue was sprayed with bullets twice within three days.
One house near the intersection of Union Street and Chestnut Avenue had been the target of 15 drive-by shootings between July and September last year, Murray said.
More than 90% of shootings the past two years occurred in clusters in northeast and southeast neighborhoods.
Residents are afraid.
Solona Morales, 25, said frequent shootings in her Cherry Avenue neighborhood have changed the way she raises her children. She drives them to the park rather than let them walk, and is careful about the color of clothing they wear to avoid being mistaken as gang affiliated.
“It used to be normal to let kids play outside until the streetlights come on,” she said. “Now — hell no.”
But it’s more than the sound of gunfire that’s disrupted her life. Her friend Cesar Alaya, 29, was killed in a drive-by shooting on West Peach Street near Ninth Avenue in late 2018.
It was the day before Christmas and he was building a bicycle for his kids, Morales said.
“He wasn’t able to finish,” she said. “One minute we’re here, the next ...”
Alaya’s case has yet to be solved.
Meanwhile, shootings continue in the area.
One resident who asked to remain anonymous told of her first experience being rattled by a drive-by shooting.
“It sounded like it was inside the house,” she said. “My first thought was it was inside and hit one of the kids.”
Fortunately not, but she no longer allows her children to play in the yard.
She’s purchased a doorbell video camera to vet visitors before answering he door.
Murray said doorbell video has been useful in solving cases, including the recent shooting on West Chestnut Avenue.
Recent victims
Hondal-Lopez’s family is devastated, said his cousin, Diana Flores.
They cannot grasp how anyone would mistake him and his wife, Leija, for gangsters. They are working parents of two daughters, 10 and 6, Flores said.
Hondel-Lopez had just left his uncle’s house on Nob Hill Boulevard in search of the nearby home for sale when the shooting occurred, she said.
Hondal-Lopez worked as a mechanic for Roy Farms in Moxee, and Leija works there as well testing hops, Flores said.
He played for a local soccer league, regularly sent money home to help his brothers pay for college in Mexico and was helping care for his wife’s two younger siblings here, Flores said.
“He was really hard-working,” she said. “He had on his shoulders the expense of his kids and they were trying to find a house so they could have more room.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Leija and her children.
Leija and family are really afraid right now, but police say they are making progress on finding who was responsible, Flores said.
“They really had a lot of plans,” she said. “They are young, and they were really trying to make their way.”
Spear’s family is adjusting to his loss of mobility, said his brother, Caleb Spear.
A bullet pierced Spear’s lower abdomen and vertebrae and another punctured his scapula — he’s lost feeling and control of his extremities from his waist down, Caleb Spear said.
He began rehabilitation therapy last week and now is beginning to move and get into a wheelchair.
“So that’s encouraging,” Caleb Spear said.
Spear is a board member of nonprofit La Casa Hogar, which provides a host of services to Latina families. He’s a custom carpenter by trade and has volunteered at the Yakima Rotary food bank. He and his wife, Valarie, are expecting a baby.
Caleb Spear has established a GoFundMe account for his brother to help with medical and family expenses.
“We are all overwhelmed and delighted that Johnathan is still with us,” Caleb Spear said. “We’re not grieving the loss of his life — we’re grieving the loss of his mobility and we’re adjusting.”
Janelle Retka and Amanda Ray contributed to this story.