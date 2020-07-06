Dozens of bikers from at least two different groups were involved in a brawl on Main Street in Union Gap last week police said.
Union Gap police, with assistance from several other agencies, responded to reports of a large fight around 6 p.m. Tuesday outside the Old Town Pump Saloon, 3716 Main St., according to Union Gap Police Lt. Stace McKinley.
Officers arrived to find the fight already broken up and people leaving the scene, McKinley said. Officers interviewed numerous witnesses and reviewed surveillance video of the fight and found no evidence anyone was seriously hurt, he said.
That’s in contrast to some widely circulated social media posts which suggest someone was stabbed, shot or killed in the fight, McKinley said. “We can’t say it couldn’t have happened,” he said, “Anything’s possible. But there’s no evidence of any serious injury.”
The surveillance video showed at least two groups involved in the fight, “but what their role was or if they were fighting each other or not, I can’t say,” McKinley said. He said motorcycle clubs have a presence in the Yakima Valley, but they’re not usually the source of major criminal activity.
McKinley said the fight is still under investigation.