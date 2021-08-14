Police and divers were at Yakima’s Berglund Lake on Saturday as the search for a missing Sunnyside woman continues.
A crew from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue searched underwater near an area where clothing resembling what Jennifer Caridad was last seen wearing was found last week, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Saturday’s search found no trace of her, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
According to police, Caridad is the girlfriend of Aurelio Escobar, 25, who is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in Yakima and shooting the car’s driver multiple times Monday. Witnesses told officers Aurelio was seen earlier in an SUV that was found parked at the lake, and officers found it was reported stolen from Caridad’s family.
Caridad’s father identified Escobar as his daughter’s boyfriend and said she is missing, police said.
Detectives found what looked like blood stains in the vehicle’s back seat, a tarp with what appeared to be blood on it, as well as clothing similar to Caridad’s near the lake off Gordon Road.
After stealing the car at Berglund Lake, police say Escobar tried to carjack people in Wapato and Toppenish before switching vehicles in Goldendale, where Yakima police said he stole a car.
Escobar, police said, left that vehicle in Portland after taking another car at gunpoint. Police said he also carjacked other vehicles before he was wounded after exchanging gunfire with police and sheriff’s deputies in Medford, Ore.
Yakima County prosecutors charged Escobar, a Norteño gang associate, with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the Berglund Lake incident.
Records from Jackson County, Ore., show that Escobar has been booked into jail there on his Yakima County warrant.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.