Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are still looking for suspects in the death of two men in separate Lower Valley homicides this weekend.
Both Jesus Gomez-Reyes, 46, of Wapato and Cristian Silva-Hernandez, 23, a Mabton-area resident, were killed by a gunshot to the torso, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice following autopsies Tuesday.
Wapato police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Donald Road around 11:45 p.m. Friday and found Gomez-Reyes, who was dead with a gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s news release. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the department with the investigation.
At the time of his death, Gomez-Reyes was out on $5,000 bail awaiting trial on second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping charges. A woman told Wapato police that Gomez-Reyes would not let her out of his van and held a knife to her throat on March 29, according to court documents.
Deputies were called to the area of 1200 Puterbaugh Road near Grandview shortly before 2:25 a.m. Sunday on a report that two groups were shooting at each other, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies found 100-200 people dispersing from a rooster-fighting event, with 180 roosters left behind, the release said.
One man was injured and taken to a local hospital, the release said. Silva-Hernandez was found dead in a field near the intersection of Charvet and Hornby roads about 3 miles away, the release said.
Anyone with information about Silva-Hernandez’s death should call sheriff’s Detective Sergio Reyna at 509-574-2567. Information about Gomez-Reyes's death should contact Detective Brad Martin at 509-574-2565.
Information about both cases also can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.
The killings bring the county’s total number of homicides to 12 this year.