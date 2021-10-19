Detectives with an interagency unit are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Yakima County jail Tuesday.
A Yakima County corrections officer found Darrel Joe, 23, unresponsive in his cell around 10:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit. The unit, comprised of detectives from agencies around the Valley, investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
The corrections officer began CPR on Joe, and was assisted by the jail’s medical staff until paramedics and firefighters arrived, the release said. He was pronounced dead around 11:19 a.m., the release said.
An autopsy will be performed Friday, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Joe, a Spokane resident, was booked into the jail in August, after Toppenish police say he attacked two medical staff members at Astria Toppenish Hospital. He was awaiting trial on two counts of third-degree assault. Court records show he was also wanted on assault charges in Spokane and his prior convictions include first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and obstructing police.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
