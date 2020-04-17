Yakima County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people from Yakima after authorities say they were spotted burglarizing a Zillah-area house on the home’s surveillance system Friday morning.
Meanwhile, a preliminary appearance for a man caught burglarizing the Bearded Monkey bicycle shop was postponed.
Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7 a.m. Friday by a woman who lived in a home in the 5700 block of Yakima Valley Highway to report a burglary. The woman, who was out of town, said she could see two people burglarizing her home through her home security system, a sheriff’s news release said.
Deputies arrived as the suspects were trying to drive away, and arrested them without incident, the release said. Items taken from the house that morning and during a Wednesday burglary were found in the suspects' pickup truck, the release said. Other items in the truck are believed to be linked to other burglaries in the area, the release said.
A 43-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of residential burglary. The man was described as a documented gang member with 12 felony convictions, including third-degree assault, first-degree theft, second-degree robbery and residential burglary, the release said.
The woman has two prior convictions for forgery, the release said. Their preliminary appearance hearing is expected to take place Monday.
Bearded Monkey burglary
On Friday, a preliminary appearance for a man accused of breaking into Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness Sunday morning was rescheduled, according to court documents. The 57-year-old suspect had medical issues, according to court records, and Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $10,000 pending a preliminary appearance Monday.
Police were called to the shop, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd., shortly before 8 a.m. after someone saw a man jump the fence at the store and load metal and other items onto a bike, a probable cause affidavit said.
Police found the man, who was wearing a bright pink tank top and blue jeans, standing near a tricycle with a basket on it, the affidavit said. The basket contained electric motors, a floor buffer, workout weights, cords and a Christmas ornament, the affidavit said.
Officers arrested the man for an outstanding shoplifting warrant, the affidavit said. Bearded Monkey owner Lance Reese came and said the tricycle and everything in the basket except for a jacket and some potted plants belonged to Bearded Monkey and were in the fenced area by the building, the affidavit said.
Reese estimated the stolen property was worth at least $4,000, the affidavit said. Police said a lock on the gate was broken, along with a door on a shed in the fenced area, the affidavit said.
Police booked the suspect into the jail on the warrant and issued him a summons on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief in accordance with the department’s coronavirus guidelines.