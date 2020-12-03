A 24-year-old Yakima man who sheriff’s deputies say was shot in the back of the head after stealing equipment and a truck, is expected to appear in court Friday.
The man originally was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Thursday, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld postponed the hearing because of medical issues.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies arrested the man in connection with a Tuesday burglary at a business in the 12000 block of Occidental Road. The business owners said that burglars took two pickup trucks, two welders and a plasma cutting unit around 3 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
The business owners called deputies around 8:45 a.m. and said they found one of the trucks off Ahtanum Road near the North Fork, according to the affidavit. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the men reported finding and pursuing the second truck on Ahtanum Road near Slavin Road, the affidavit said.
Deputies found the truck windows and a tire shot out, with blood in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Tuesday evening, deputies arrested the suspect on outstanding warrants for residential burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief, and noticed he had a gunshot wound that went through the back of his head, the affidavit said.
The suspect told deputies he was shot by someone who tried to block him while he was driving, the affidavit said.
Deputies found some of the stolen property outside the suspect’s home, the affidavit said, and linked him to a stolen truck from Lewis County that was found near South Fork and Ahtanum Road.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of burglary, theft and theft of a motor vehicle on $45,000 bail.