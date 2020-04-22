Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say a 25-year-old Toppenish man stole a woman’s car, and then brandished a handgun when she pursued him.
Around 8:30 p.m. April 16, the woman said she pulled off in the 1000 block of East McDonald Road to use a friend’s phone, according to a probable cause affidavit. While she was out of the vehicle, two men got in and drove off, the affidavit said.
The woman and her friend followed in another vehicle, and one of the men in the car displayed a black handgun, the affidavit said. When they got to the Yakamart near Toppenish, the driver of the stolen vehicle lifted his shirt, and the woman said she saw a black handgun in his waistband, the affidavit said.
At that point, the woman left and reported the vehicle stolen.
A Sunnyside police officer located the vehicle just east of the intersection of Franklin Avenue and South Sixth Street around 2 a.m. April 17, the affidavit said. The Toppenish man was in the car, and was detained, the affidavit said.
The woman picked the man out of a photo montage and said he was the one who drove off with the vehicle.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery Tuesday, and was expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
No further information was available on the court proceeding.