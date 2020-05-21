TOPPENISH — A 26-year-old Toppenish man was arrested Thursday following a 27-mile high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said.
A deputy on traffic enforcement spotted a recently reported stolen vehicle at the intersection of Fort and South Oldenway roads around 11 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release. When the deputy signaled the vehicle to stop, the driver sped off, the release said.
He led deputies and Yakama Nation tribal officers on a 30-minute chase in which speeds approached 90 mph, the release said. The suspect swerved around tire spikes several times during the pursuit, the release said.
The chase ended in a field in the 10200 block of McDonald Road, where a deputy used the push-bars on his patrol vehicle to immobilize the suspect’s vehicle, the release said. The suspect got out and tried to run, but was bitten on the arm by sheriff’s patrol dog Zuza, the release said.
Deputies arrested the man after he hit the dog, and he was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding, possessing a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, hit and run, harming a police dog and driving with a suspended license.
He is expected to make an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Friday. Zuza was not injured, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.