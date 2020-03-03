Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say a 37-year-old Yakima man attacked a police dog and fought with sheriff’s deputies after he was pulled over Monday in connection with a hit-and-run crash.
A sheriff’s deputy located the man’s Ford F-150 pickup truck in a field at the east end of West Barrett Road at 2:25 p.m., where it ended up after smashing through a barricade at the end of the road, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
When the deputy attempted to arrest the driver, who was driving with a suspended license, the man tried to punch the deputy, the affidavit said. The deputy called for assistance, and officers from other agencies arrived and held the man at gunpoint in his truck, the affidavit said.
After ignoring officers’ orders to get out of the truck, deputies say the man jumped out of the truck and reached back in, at which point the sheriff’s police dog Zuza was released, the affidavit said. Zuza mistakenly targeted Deputy Justin Paganelli, and as the dog ran by, the man threw a glass bottle at the dog, the affidavit said.
Zuza did not appear to be hit by the bottle, and was unhurt, her handler, Deputy Nick Ward, said.
Ward tackled the man, who then grabbed Ward’s rifle, and the two wrestled for the gun. Another deputy pushed the man’s face into the ground, and the suspect bit the deputy’s finger, the affidavit said. Deputies shocked the man with a stun gun three times with no result, the affidavit said.
Ward was able to get Zuza off Paganelli’s arm, and the dog then grabbed the suspect’s arm, and deputies were able to get him handcuffed, the affidavit said.
After being treated at a local hospital for his injuries, the suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail, where he again became uncooperative and had to be subdued, the affidavit said.
He is being held on suspicion of third-degree assault, driving with a suspended driver’s license, hit and run unattended, disarming a deputy, resisting arrest and harming a police dog. He is expected to make an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.