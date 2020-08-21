Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say a Granger area resident fired a shotgun at two burglars as they drove away from his home Friday morning.
Deputies were called to the home in the 900 block of Van Belle Road around 6:15 a.m. for a burglary, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The resident was sleeping on the couch when he was awakened by people forcing their way into his home, the release said.
When the resident confronted the burglars, who were in a hallway, one of them used an expletive as they ran from the house and drove off in an early 2000s dark green Ford extended-cab pickup, the release said.
The resident fired a shotgun at the fleeing truck to disable it, according to the release. The truck was last seen heading west on Van Belle Road, the release said.
Nothing was taken from the home or the yard, the release said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.