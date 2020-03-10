Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Wapato man after they say DNA evidence linked him to a 2018 home invasion.
A woman called deputies around 11:55 a.m. July 6, 2018, and said a man broke open the back door of her home in the 4000 block of North Track Road and came inside, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man ran when he saw the woman, she told deputies, and he was holding a metal pipe with a rubber handle, the affidavit said.
Surveillance video from the woman's landlord showed three men pull up in a sports utility vehicle, and two of them got out, worked on the lock and climbed over the gate, the affidavit said. Local police identified one of the men as the suspect.
Deputies found blood on the back door and a gate lock that had been broken, and sent samples to the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab for DNA testing.
The next day, a Toppenish-area woman told deputies she was awakened by three men in her bedroom around 4 a.m., one with a hatchet belonging to her son and the other two with guns, the affidavit said. They told the woman that they were with the sheriff’s office and “the Yakima County Police Department,” the affidavit said.
When the men ordered the woman out of bed and into another part of the house, she yelled for her father, and the men left, taking the hatchet. She said the men left behind a folding knife and a jack handle with a rubber handle that deputies believed was used in the earlier incident, the affidavit said.
She picked out the suspect from a photo lineup, the affidavit said.
The State Patrol’s DNA test results came back Monday from the first case, and matched the suspect’s, the affidavit said. He is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery for both incidents and first-degree burglary.
He is expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.
