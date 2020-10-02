A 14-year-old Yakima boy is charged with eluding police and illegally possessing a handgun following a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.
Prosecutors also charged the boy, who was identified in court records as a documented Norteño gang member, in Yakima County Juvenile Court with recklessly endangering a girl who was riding in the car with him.
A Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy spotted an eastbound vehicle on Interstate 82 at about 90 mph around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a probable cause affidavit. The vehicle went on to U.S. Highway 97 at Union Gap, where it slowed down to about 55 mph near Lateral A Road.
After passing Lateral A, the vehicle sped up to 90 mph, turning off the highway at Jones Road and heading east as the deputy tried to stop it, with the chase then going on to North Track Road.
At Parker Bridge Road, the vehicle was doing 70 mph when it went into a ditch at the intersection with Yakima Valley Highway, the affidavit said. Deputies arrested the 14-year-old following a foot chase in which he tried to go back to the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Deputies found a box of .38-caliber bullets in a satchel he was carrying, and a .38-caliber revolver on the floor of the vehicle. The handgun had been reported stolen in Port Angeles, the affidavit said.
The girl was released at the scene to her mother, the affidavit said.
The boy is being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is also facing two unrelated charges of unlawful firearms possession and has prior convictions for unlawful firearms possession, possessing a stolen firearm and drug possession.