Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Naches as a homicide and are still processing the scene for evidence.
Deputies responded about 3 p.m. Monday after the bodies of a woman and man were found in the 200 block of West Fourth Street in Naches. They were found inside the home and appeared to have been shot, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
“We are being overly cautious and investigating the scene as a homicide,” Schilperoort said in an email.
Deputies are not releasing the names of the victims at this time and autopsies have yet to be scheduled, Schilperoort said Tuesday morning.
Although the case is being investigated as a homicide, deputies aren’t sure whether the incident was a double murder, a murder-suicide or a double suicide, Schilperoort said.
The bodies were discovered Monday afternoon by a person who went to check on them when they didn’t return phone calls or answer the door, Schilperoort said.