Yakima County sheriff's deputies are investigating a Sunday homicide north of Wapato, and a juvenile suspect has been arrested, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Responding to a call about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Yakama Tribal Police found a man in his 50s dead in his home in the 1300 block of North Track Road on the Yakama reservation, the release said.
Deputies arrived a short time later and determined the man’s death was a homicide.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of immediate family. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, the release said.
The release didn’t say whether the man suffered any visible wounds or what prompted authorities to believe homicide was involved.
Deputies arrested a juvenile Monday on suspicion of killing, the release said.
The death marks Yakima County's eighth homicide this year.