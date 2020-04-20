Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the early Sunday morning death of a man near Grandview.
The man’s body was found near an area where a rooster fighting event appeared to have been held, deputies said in a news release.
Deputies responded about midnight to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of Puterbaugh Road where a crowd of between 100 and 200 people were dispersing, leaving about 180 roosters behind, the release said.
Another man was injured at the scene and taken to a local hospital. The dead man, who has not yet been identified, was found in a field at the intersection of Charvet and Hornby roads, the release said.
A Tuesday autopsy has been scheduled, the release said.
This is the county’s 12th homicide so far this year.
This was the second Lower Valley homicide in as many days. On Friday, Wapato police responding to a shots-fired call found 46-year-old Jesus Gomez-Reyes fatally shot in the 100 block of Donald Road. A Tuesday autopsy also has been scheduled.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call detectives at the Sheriff’s Office.
Information about the Grandview death should be directed to Detective Sergio Reyna at 509-574-2567. Information about the Wapato death of Gomez-Reyes should be directed to Detective Brad Martin at 509-574-2565.
Information about both cases also can be reported to Crime Stoppers 1-800-248-9980.