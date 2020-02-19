GRANGER, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection with a cockfighting operation near Granger Tuesday.
Deputies were called out to assist county code-enforcement officials who discovered what appeared to be a cockfighting ring inside a makeshift structure in the 1200 block of Beam Road around 10:20 a.m Tuesday, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The property owner asked officials to investigate the unauthorized structure, the affidavit said. Inside the structure was a large wooden ring and several caged roosters, some of which had combs removed and spurs cut for fighting, the affidavit said.
Deputies found the suspect outside a nearby trailer, where he was living. A search of the ring and the trailer found evidence of cockfighting, including ledgers, betting charts, vitamins and supplements, the affidavit said.
The suspect, who deputies described as a transient, was arrested on suspicion of animal fighting. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $10,000 during a preliminary appearance Wednesday.