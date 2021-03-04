Anthony Gregory Mallory told a Yakima County jury Thursday he was being threatened by the man he stabbed in 2018.
Mallory, 21, said Michael Ochoa had spoken to him in an aggressive way and was walking toward him when he decided to strike him in the neck with a pocket knife.
“I felt like I was going to the hospital after being threatened like that,” Mallory testified.
Mallory is charged with second-degree murder in Ochoa’s death. Prosecutors said Ochoa did nothing to provoke the attack outside a home in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street on Aug. 21, 2018. Ochoa died three days later at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and his death was ruled a homicide.
The defense rested after Mallory’s testimony, and closing arguments are expected Friday.
Ochoa was in the MacLaren Street neighborhood trying to track down a trailer he had lent to a family that had been evicted. Witnesses, including Ochoa’s girlfriend, testified that he was not angry or upset as he tried to find the people who had the trailer.
But Mallory, who was a friend of the family that had the trailer, said he was leaving a neighbor’s house when he said Ochoa confronted him asking him if he knew where the family was, using an obscenity.
“I said, ‘I didn’t know,’” Mallory said. “It seemed to be a very aggressive way to ask.”
Mallory said he had never seen Ochoa before, and that he was “off-put” by Ochoa’s obscene question and gruff manner. When he asked him if he would talk to a “kid” like that, he said Ochoa stepped toward hm and asked “Do you want me to threaten you some more?”
That was the point where Mallory said he pulled a pocket knife from his back pocket, and stabbed Ochoa in the neck, running off after Ochoa’s girlfriend began screaming, he said.
Once home, he said he showered, washing blood off his arm, and then went with his older brother to Wenatchee, where he told him what had happened as they smoked marijuana. He returned the next day, eventually told his mother, and had her take him out to apply for jobs at the State Fair Park, Olive Garden and Cowiche Canyon Kitchen.
He said he also had a friend drive him out to the Wide Hollow Area to dispose of the knife, which prosecutors said contradicted testimony from Mallory’s mother that she drove him to a Nob Hill Boulevard overpass where he threw out the knife.
He said he got rid of the knife because he did not want to get caught. He did not turn himself in because he was afraid, he said.
Under cross-examination by Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen, Mallory said Ochoa didn’t raise his hands, but did take a step toward him.
Chen also questioned why Mallory would stay there if he was so afraid of Ochoa.
“I acted. I didn’t have time to think,” Mallory said.
“Your actions included taking the knife out of your back pocket and stabbing (Ochoa) in the neck,” Chen said.
Chen pointed out that Mallory had studied Taijutsu, which teaches among other things how to stay calm in a tense situation. Chen also noted that the training includes teaching where to deliver blows that can incapacitate an opponent.
Mallory said he could not recall if he told Ochoa he was “stupid” for lending out his trailer, as Ochoa's girlfriend testified.
Chen showed a security video from Cowiche Canyon Kitchen showing Mallory applying for a job there an hour before the attack, not the day after as he had testified.
The trial, scheduled for three weeks, is reaching the end of its second week before Judge Gayle Harthcock.