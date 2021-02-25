A Yakima County Superior Court jury will spend three weeks deciding whether the man accused of killing a 55-year-old handyman acted in self-defense.
Attorneys gave their opening statements Thursday in the trial of Anthony Gregory Mallory, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Michael Ochoa.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen told jurors the evidence will show that Ochoa was fatally stabbed in the neck while trying to find a trailer he had lent to a family that was moving.
But Kenneth Therrien, Mallory’s attorney, told jurors the evidence will show that Mallory did not intend to kill Ochoa, but Mallory had to protect himself from a larger man who was threatening him. He said Mallory didn’t stab Ochoa multiple times and ran from the scene after the first blow because he was scared.
“He can’t go back and undo what is done,” Therrien said. “He would if he could.”
Ochoa, a handyman, had lent a trailer to a family he saw moving from a house in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street on Aug. 20, 2018, Gregory Ochoa, Ochoa’s father said.
“He loaned equipment and material to people. From my point of view, he did it too often, and to people he didn’t know.”
The trailer was not returned that day, and on Aug. 21, 2018, Ochoa and his girlfriend, Regina Christenberry, returned to the house to look for the trailer, Christenberry testified. She said Ochoa was knocking on neighbor’s doors asking about the people he lent the trailer to and giving out his business cards for them to call.
As Ochoa was writing his number on a card to leave at the house where he left the trailer, Mallory came up and wanted to know what he was doing there, Christenberry said. Ochoa explained that he was looking for a trailer that was lent out, and Mallory told him “that was stupid of you,” Christenberry said.
Ochoa, Christenberry said, shrugged his shoulders at the remark and went back to filling out the card. Then, Mallory struck Ochoa on the neck, and Christenberry told jurors he said, “Babe, he stabbed me,” before collapsing on the ground with blood coming from his neck.
Mallory stood looking at them before running down an alley, Christenberry said, as she tried to use a T-shirt to stanch the bleeding.
Then-Yakima police Officer Chris Thorn, responding to the 911 call, arrived and began performing CPR on Ochoa, Thorn testified. After being relieved by medics, Thorn began to secure the scene and drove Christenberry to YPD headquarters.
Ochoa was taken to Astria Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died Aug. 24 because of the stab wound, according to court documents.
Under cross examination, Christenberry said Ochoa, who she said was bipolar and had taken anger-management classes, was not angry about the trailer.
YPD detective Mario Vela, who was a patrol officer at the time, said he obtained descriptions of the suspect from witnesses, and participated in an unsuccessful effort to track Mallory using a police dog.
The trial before Judge Gayle Harthcock is expected to last three weeks.