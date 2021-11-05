Authorities have declared the death of a 32-year-old Yakima man found dead in a Parker orchard Tuesday afternoon a homicide.
An autopsy determined Feliciano Galvan-Morales was shot to death, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Curtice and sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort both declined to give further details about the shooting.
Galvan-Morales was reported missing to Yakima police earlier, and on Tuesday sheriff’s deputies were called to an orchard at Parker Bridge and North Track roads around 3 p.m. after a body was found.
Deputies found Galvan-Morales’ body outside his car, Schilperoort said.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Galvan-Morales’ death. His death is the 23rd homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call sheriff’s Detective John Duggan at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
