Deadly ground: Yakama Reservation shaken by disturbing homicide rate

On a warm June morning, federal authorities escorted Tim Castilleja into a courtroom where murder suspect Jordan Stevens was already sitting, flanked by three defense attorneys.
Stevens — clad in a suit with his long hair in a single braid — was accused of killing 25-year-old Alillia “Lala” Minthorn in a remote area of the Yakama Reservation on May 3, 2019. Minthorn was shot in
the head.
Stevens was charged with first-degree murder in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
Afraid, Castilleja didn’t show up to testify. So Chief Judge Stanley Bastian had Castilleja arrested, and he was forced to testify on June 9.
Castilleja told the jury he received threats from people coming to his rural Brownstown tavern nestled in the arid reservation.
Castilleja lived at the old two-story brick tavern called Jack’s Place.
“It gets pretty hectic out there. It’s crazy out there,” Castilleja told the jury. “I’m 56 years old and I never thought I’d have to be fighting for my life.”
Castilleja’s voice trembled at times as he told how events unfolded when Stevens and two others arrived at his tavern the day Minthorn was killed. He said Stevens was carrying a rifle.
Three days later — after a jury convicted Stevens of first-degree murder — the tavern was leveled by fire. Castilleja was missing. Federal investigators recovered what they believed to be human remains from the charred rubble but have yet to release further details.
This isn’t the only violence that’s troubled the reservation so far this year.
On May 23, Marcus Lagmay, 32, was shot to death just north of Wapato. On March 30, Tiana Lee Rain Cloud, 20, was shot to death a few miles west of the same town.
They’re all cases emblematic of a lawless land serving as a safe haven for violent criminals — a place with a legal system complicated by a maze of jurisdictions and crippled by a lack of resources.
In April 2016, the Yakama Nation reclaimed much criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans on the 1.3-million-acre reservation in a legal maneuver called retrocession. It’s part of an effort by tribes to govern themselves and make law enforcement decisions for their people.
Since then, the nearly 11,000-member tribe has seen at least 41 homicides involving tribal members, whether victims or suspects.
There may be no clear correlation between retrocession and the homicides on the reservation since 2016, but one thing is certain: The bodies of homicide victims have piled up.
There are about 30,000 people overall living on the reservation’s patchwork of tribal and nontribal land.
Yakama tribal leaders did not respond to repeated interview requests.
A sovereign nation, the tribe has long worked to regain self-governance in many areas, with retrocession being its most recent significant effort.
The tribe’s court lacks authority to prosecute felony crimes, leaving major assaults, homicides and other serious crimes on tribal land mostly to federal authorities.
In addition, dozens of Indigenous people have disappeared on or near the Yakama Reservation over the decades — part of a long-term national crisis. Some of those disappearances on the reservation were later ruled homicides.
The scenario has catapulted the FBI into a new realm of murder investigations, said FBI agent Peter Orth in Yakima.
“Federal homicide cases, that’s rare,” he said. “We don’t have federal homicide cases very often unless you’re talking about terrorism or a mass shooting situation. But one-off homicides, gang-related homicides, we don’t have a lot of that in the federal government.”
Until now.
Since retrocession, the FBI has brought at least nine homicide cases from the Yakama Reservation to federal court, resulting in six convictions with three pending cases that include a quintuple murder and a double murder.
In addition, the FBI has at least 18 ongoing homicide investigations on the reservation totaling 21 killings.
That’s not including cases other agencies are handling. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office so far has headed investigations into four reservation homicides since retrocession took effect, with one resulting in a murder conviction, another pending trial and two still under investigation.
And tribal police are investigating two apparent hit-and-run cases in which two teenagers were killed.
In 2020, Washington state set a record with 302 homicides, according to the annual crime report by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. That’s a rate of 3.9 per 100,000 people.
There were at least 12 reservation homicides in 2020 alone, a rate of about 40 per 100,000 people — more than 10 times the state’s murder rate. Only counting the tribal community, the rate is alarmingly higher: 109 per 100,000 people. That’s 28 times the state’s murder rate.
And homicides on the reservation have been more vicious — several with multiple victims — than elsewhere in Yakima County, authorities say.
“It is more brutal, and we don’t know why,” Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said.
Brownstown double homicide
Down the road from the Brownstown tavern is where 50-year-old Maria Martinez and Shante Barney, 23, were stabbed to death in their home on April 9, 2020.
The sheriff’s office and Yakama Tribal Police initially responded, but the case was handed over to the FBI because the killings were on tribal land and everyone involved was Native American.
Martinez’s son, Edward Charles Robinson, 35, is accused of the killings and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in U.S. District Court.
Udell said the victims’ agonizing deaths were captured on a video he and his deputies viewed.
“There was about 15 of us that watched it and it was horrific,” Udell said. “It wasn’t a movie. You watch this guy slaughter these two people. One of my detectives had tears running down his face. He walked out.”
Parker triple homicide
Several miles northeast in the unincorporated town of Parker, three people were shot to death by an enraged man on May 20, 2020.
Prosecutors said Clifton Frank Peter, 37, was furious when he backed out of his driveway on Yakima Street and struck 63-year-old Javier Luna-Gonzalez’s vehicle. Peters shot Luna-Gonzalez with a shotgun and drove off.
Moments later, Peter shot and killed Omar Venegas-Mora, 31, and his 32-year-old wife, Imelda Santillan-Guevara, after rear-ending their car on the same street.
Peter pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in U.S. District Court in August.
White Swan quintuple homicide
On June 8, 2019, five people were killed in a shooting rampage in a rural area just west of White Swan near the Cascade foothills.
Thomas Hernandez, 36, Catherine Eneas, 49, Michelle Starnes, 51, Dennis Overacker, 61, and John Cagle, 59, were all shot to death at a trailer in the 5100 block of Medicine Valley Road.
Udell said it was the most violent multiple homicide the county had seen in recent history.
“When you get to this level of viciousness, wow. That is something else — that is just way, way off the charts,” Udell said just days after the shootings.
Suspects James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud have been charged with several counts of murder, kidnapping, carjacking and weapons violations in U.S. District Court.
Investigators have been looking into others affiliated with the suspects who investigators believe are responsible for other murders and missing people on the reservation, Udell said.
“We get tips about places where bodies might have been dumped, and this is a rural county,” Udell said. “This is too much violence for a rural county.”
Why so much violence?
Gangs and drugs are the drivers of the violence on the reservation, with most of it happening in rural areas, Udell said.
Heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl are prevalent, and Norteño, Sureño and Pirus gangs are active on the reservation, he said.
“Their mission is the same — mayhem, violence and drugs,” Udell said. “You can’t separate drugs and gangs; they go hand in hand. What is attractive to the gangs out there is that space and remoteness makes them feel a little safer out there.”
FBI agent Orth agrees.
“You’ve got to remember that White Swan — that is not a city with a law enforcement presence,” he said. “So where do all the bad guys go? As far away as they can get from Wapato, Toppenish, tribal police, the sheriff’s office and the FBI.”
Gangs from outside the area come to the reservation, where poverty is high, educational and financial opportunities are scarce and youth are impressionable.
That has led to a dramatic uptick in property crime, Udell said.
“That’s been a major complaint from people who live out there, is these kids get sucked into this roaming around, breaking into cars and houses and doing all that kind of stuff,” Udell said.
Property crime that goes unpunished can lead to more serious crime, and sometimes murder, Orth said.
“The phrase I use is little fires become big fires. I believe that,” he said.
Differing jurisdictions aren’t helping. Tribal police generally have criminal authority over all enrolled tribal members on the reservation, with serious crime often turned over to the FBI. The sheriff’s office generally handles crimes involving non-Natives on the reservation but often helps the FBI with investigations.
Two state-incorporated cities on the reservation — Wapato and Toppenish — each have their own police departments that face similar jurisdictional challenges.
All agencies on the reservation assist one another, Udell said.
“If there’s shots, bleeding, cries for help, all of us will go and then sort out who’s going to handle it, who’s taking jurisdiction,” he said.
Criminals are aware of the jurisdictional hurdles, Udell added: “You get non-enrolled thinking, ‘The tribe can’t do anything to me.’ Then you get enrolled thinking, ‘Well, the sheriff’s office can’t do anything to me.’ So that adds another layer of ‘We can get away with stuff out here.’”
Lack of resources
Sprawling hop fields, orchards and vineyards separate the rural Brownstown and White Swan areas from the more populated communities of Wapato and Toppenish.
Getting routine patrols out to those rural areas is tough at best, given the staffing constraints of law enforcement agencies policing the reservation, Udell said.
White Swan is a 50-minute drive from the sheriff’s office in Yakima.
Udell has 54 deputies to cover the 4,295-square-mile county. He assigns two deputies to the reservation, and they often are pulled to calls near Wapato and Toppenish.
The tribe’s 18-officer police force is faced with the same dilemma, Udell said.
“Staffing for us is so limited, it is just hard with call volumes to get out there,” Udell said.
A Yakama Nation Police substation in White Swan established decades ago to increase a law enforcement presence there is staffed with a worker who takes complaints and radios for assistance. There are no police officers stationed there.
FBI agents only investigate major crimes. They’re not a policing agency.
Mark A. Nichols, assistant special agent in charge of this region, said violent crime in Yakima County — particularly on the reservation — has caught the attention of federal authorities.
Nichols said resources have been increased on the reservation but said he couldn’t reveal the number of agents or active cases in the area because it’s classified information.
“I can’t give you the hard numbers,” he said. “What I can tell you is ... I have surged bodies to assist where I think the greatest need is, and Yakima is one of the biggest needs of the state currently.”
Orth said the FBI office here also is responsible for investigating child pornography, fraud, public corruption, civil rights violations, drug trafficking and gang activity in Yakima and four other counties: Kittitas, Klickitat, Chelan and Douglas.
“Yakama Nation is a portion of what we do,” he said.
Cases often are prioritized based on severity, Orth said: “We have resource constraints, too, so we have to evaluate every case as it comes in with threat to the community, how serious the crime is, the injuries received, because in the federal statute it’s very specific about what we can charge.”
A lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses can thwart aggressive investigation of a major assault case, Orth said.
“Which happens,” he said. “We might still work that case if we still have other evidence we can use to be successful, such as witnesses or forensic evidence.
“But at the end of the day, if the victim isn’t cooperating with you, you’re starting in a hole on a case like that.”
Reducing gangs and drugs and getting more cooperation from witnesses would make a big difference, Orth said.
“Those three things, if we made a little dent in each one of those, there would be significant improvement on the reservation.”
Orth doesn’t believe that jurisdictional differences among law enforcement agencies are hampering investigations on the reservation.
“You have some of the best law enforcement officers in the state out here working this crime problem, so that’s not the problem,” he said. “It’s the three things I discussed.”
