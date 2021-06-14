Firefighters continued Monday to spray water on the charred remains of the Brownstown Tavern so investigators can begin sifting through the rubble, a fire official said.
Tim Castilleja, who lived at the tavern and operated it, has yet to be located.
The tavern was destroyed by fire early Saturday, three days after Castilleja testified in a federal murder trial.
The tavern stood near the intersection of Brownstown and Branch roads on the Yakama reservation. Now, all that’s left is its basement and smoldering debris.
The old two-story brick building burned fast and hot, said Yakima County Fire Marshal Chris Pedersen: “We’re still trying to cool the scene to get into it."
She said it may take a few days before the rubble is cool enough for investigators to begin their work.
“It’s a very large structure with a lot to go through,” she said Monday. “It hasn’t been safe for us to go in there — that’s where we’re at now.”
Meanwhile, authorities have not been able to locate Castilleja, who testified Wednesday against Jordan Stevens.
Thursday evening, a jury convicted Stevens of killing 25-year-old Alillia “Lala” Minthorn, who was shot to death May 3, 2019, in a closed area of the reservation north of Brownstown.
Castilleja was arrested and brought to court after failing to show up. He told the court he was afraid to testify.
Castilleja told jurors that Stevens and two women showed up at the tavern the day Minthorn was killed. He said one woman appeared upset as she cleaned the SUV they arrived in and Stevens was carrying a rifle.
Castilleja's father, Joe Castilleja, owned the tavern for years before dying in January.
The fire is being investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office.
As of Monday afternoon, no human remains had been recovered at the scene of the fire, an FBI spokesperson said.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about the fire to provide it online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.