A 44-year-old transient accused of brutally stabbing a Yakima man to death earlier this month will continue to be held without bail.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld reaffirmed his order at a hearing Tuesday, but expressed concerns about how continued solitary confinement would affect Gilberto Guzman’s well-being.
“My decision is not to hurt Mr. Guzman, but I have to protect others from him,” Bartheld said.
On May 5, Bartheld ordered Guzman held without bail after prosecutors argued that he posed too much of a risk if he were to be released from custody.
Guzman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Gaspar Garcia Villicana in his home in the 1100 block of South 32nd Avenue on May 1.
State law allows courts to order suspects held without bail if they are either charged with a capital crime, are facing the possibility of life in prison or are considered to be too dangerous to the community if they were to be released.
That last provision was added in 2010 by the Legislature in response to the killing of four Lakewood police officers by a man who was out on bail.
Bartheld said his no-bail ruling resulted in Guzman being placed in solitary confinement in the Yakima County jail to protect jail inmates and staff.
Guzman’s attorney, Jeff West, sought to have bail set for Guzman, arguing that a second-degree murder charge does not automatically mean life without parole.
But Bartheld said there was evidence to support his conclusion that a no-bail hold was justified. He said if attorneys could provide evidence that Guzman did not pose a threat to inmates or staff based on his prior time in state prison, the solitary-confinement portion could be lifted.
“I think the easy way out is I could set bail at $10 million, which is a no-bail hold, but he would be out of segregation,” Bartheld said.
He did sign an order directing the county to notify both West and Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hart if Guzman experienced any psychological decline while in solitary confinement.
Hart, at the earlier hearing, said the evidence from the crime scene justified a no-bail hold.
Police went to the duplex after the downstairs residents reported a fight going on upstairs shortly after midnight. After forcing the blood-smeared door open, officers found Villicana, 42, dead on the floor of the blood-covered living room, according to court documents and testimony from Yakima police Detective Kevin Cays.
Guzman was found stuck on the fence in the backyard wearing blood-covered clothes and a sheath for a fixed-blade knife like one that found nearby with blood on it, court documents said.
An autopsy performed in King County found that Villicana was stabbed more than 100 times in his upper body, with more than half those wounds to his head and neck, Cays said.
In addition to the brutal nature of the homicide, prosecutors also pointed to Guzman’s 2008 conviction in a kidnapping and rape in Grant County. That case was initially charged as an attempted murder, according to Hart, after he held a woman he knew against her will, beat her repeatedly and raped her.