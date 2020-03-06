Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic is weighing whether to file charges against a former Selah police officer accused of assault and sexual misconduct.
Brusic received a report in February on a Washington State Patrol investigation into Selah police Sgt. Jerald Lee Smith.
“I am going to make a decision this weekend,” Brusic said. “I have reviewed the facts and gone over the evidence with the Washington State Patrol.”
Brusic said it would be inappropriate for him to discuss the specific allegations or the requested charges at this time.
Selah police requested the State Patrol investigate Smith, a 15-year-veteran of the department, to avoid any appearance of bias, said Police Chief Richard Hayes.
Smith resigned from the force Jan. 19, before the department could launch its own internal investigation, according to a department news release.
The State Patrol was asked to investigate on Nov. 8, said State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright. He said the allegations were sexual misconduct and assault.
The investigation was submitted to Brusic’s office on Feb. 6 for a charging decision, Wright said.
The investigation was launched four days after Smith’s wife filed for a protection order in Yakima County Superior Court. A temporary order was issued, but was dismissed on Feb. 19. Another restraining order was granted the next day as part of their divorce proceedings, according to court documents.
In her petition to the court, Smith’s wife accused him of physically abusing her, as well as stalking her and harassing her by phone and text.
Smith, who does not have a listed phone number, could not be reached for comment