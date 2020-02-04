YAKIMA, Wash. — A 58-year-old homeless woman was beaten to death, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Linda Berukoff’s death was officially deemed a homicide as a result of blunt-force trauma to her head, Curtice said following an autopsy Tuesday afternoon. He said evidence was also collected for a sexual assault kit as part of the investigation.
A passerby saw Berukoff’s body near the railroad tracks behind a stack of fruit bins in the 800 block of North Front Street Thursday morning. Police Capt. Jay Seely said the area is a thoroughfare for the homeless.
She had severe injuries to her face and head and was nude from the waist down, police said. Seely earlier said it was not known if she were killed there or was brought there after her death.
She was initially identified by YPD designated crisis responders.
During a “Moment of Blessing” ceremony Monday at the site where her body was found, family members described Berukoff as a loving mother who struggled with mental illness and substance abuse. She had been homeless for the past 10 years, family members said earlier.
Court records showed that Berukoff was convicted of criminal trespass in Yakima Municipal Court on Jan. 21. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but 85 days were suspended.
Court records showed that she had completed the sentence by Jan. 28, two days before her body was found.
Berukoff was the first homicide victim in Yakima this year, and the fourth countywide.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.