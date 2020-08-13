One of two sets of human remains found south of Toppenish last week has been identified as a 25-year-old California man who went missing last year.
Josiah Michael “Jo” Hilderbrand was identified through dental records, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, who announced the identification Thursday.
Curtice said work continues to identify the second set of remains.
Hilderbrand’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the cause of death remains under investigation, Curtice said. The FBI is investigating the case.
The remains were discovered by a road crew working on U.S. Highway 97 about 10 miles south of Toppenish Aug. 5.
Hilderbrand, 25, and Jon Cleary, 47, went missing sometime on June 7, 2019, as they were heading to a Dead & Company concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre. The car they were traveling in, a 2004 Honda Civic hybrid, was found abandoned and partially burned in an orchard at 8100 Lateral B Road, roughly 8½ miles west of Toppenish.
It was the same day that five people were brutally killed in White Swan. Authorities have declined to comment on whether the two crimes are related.
