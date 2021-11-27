The last time one of Bonnie M. Stewart’s co-workers saw her alive was when tried to give her candy as they worked at construction zone on State Route 823 in Selah May 15.
Minutes later, Letitia Wilde saw her fellow traffic flagger “crushed and lifeless” after being hit by a drunken driver.
“I will never forget,” Wilde wrote in a victim impact statement as part of the sentencing of the driver who hit her, Jada Jeanette Gibson.
Gibson, 22, of Toppenish was sentenced to 6 ½ years in state prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in Stewart’s death. Along with recommending a sentence at the low end of the standard range for someone with Gibson’s history, prosecutors also dropped a vehicular assault charge.
She will get credit for the six months she spent in jail since the crash, according to court documents.
In addition to the prison sentence, Gibson must also spend 18 months on supervised release, and her conviction counts as a strike under the state’s “three strikes” law. If she is convicted of two other “most serious offenses,” she would be sentenced to life without parole.
Stewart, a 51-year-old Pasco resident, was working at a road construction zone in Selah in the early morning hours of May 15. The northbound lanes of State Route 823 were closed at the time, and Stewart and other flaggers were directing traffic through the southbound lanes, according to court documents.
Stewart was standing outside the passenger door of a dump truck when Gibson’s Volkswagen Passat struck the right rear of the truck, went up the passenger side and hit Stewart before it crashed into a Ford Ranger pickup truck and came to rest in the southbound lanes, according to court documents.
Washington State Patrol troopers said Stewart was dead at the scene, while two of Gibson's passengers were injured.
A State Patrol drug recognition expert found Gibson with bloodshot, watery yes, slurred speech, lack of balance and an odor of alcohol on her, according to court documents. She registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.272 on a preliminary breath test, more than three times the state standard for intoxication, court documents said.
A subsequent test found her blood alcohol level was 0.21, and she had THC, the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana, in her system, according to court documents.
In her plea statement, Gibson admitted she was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to court documents.
Wilde, in her victim impact statement, said the crash and Stewart’s death left her with panic attacks and lack of focus, as well as created anxiety for her family to the point where she cannot continue to work as a flagger.
“This incident has changed our lives forever,” Wilde wrote in her statement.
Dorothy Jones, another flagger who was at the scene, said Stewart was more than a coworker. She was one of her best friends. They went through flagger training together and regularly worked the same construction sites.
“We had become dependent on one another for emotional support also,” Jones wrote in her statement. “When one of us was going through a rough time, if not just someone to talk to or get insight from one another or just be there. She could always find something humorous to make us laugh about the situation.”
Stewart, she said, was dedicated to her career as a flagger, and that night had asked Jones if she wanted to switch places, as cars were kicking up gravel where Jones was and were going a little too fast.
“I had declined to trade places and now, all the time, I think about how easily that would have been me if I had said yes,” she wrote.
Jones took a coffee break and, when she came back, she was told that there had been a crash and Stewart was involved. She tried to raise Stewart on her radio, but never got an answer, she wrote. It was 90 minutes later when a supervisor told her that Stewart had been killed.
Jones has resumed working as a flagger, but she said it can trigger memories of that night and leave her in tears or angry that Stewart is gone, her statement said. Her employer printed up stickers in Stewart’s memory. Jones hands them out as she tells drivers the story of what happened to Stewart in hopes that they’ll watch out for workers like her, she wrote.
