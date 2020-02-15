GRANGER — More than 100 people gathered for solace near a mobile home where a woman was fatally shot in her bedroom.
The Rev. Tomas Vidal, parochial vicar of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, celebrated Mass using a folding table as an altar, in the yard next to the trailer where Carmen Sanchez and her husband lived. Vidal also offered comfort to a community wrestling with its first homicide in nearly a decade.
“I wanted to come here and pray with them,” Vidal said after the service. In addition to the outdoor church service, the priest also went into the home and blessed it, said Granger police Chief Steve Araguz.
“It’s completely senseless. Nobody can understand it,” Araguz said of the killing.
Meanwhile, Yakima County sheriff’s detectives and Granger police continue to investigate the 67-year-old woman’s killing.
Several people called 911 around 1 a.m. Thursday reporting shots fired in the 200 block of E Street in Granger. One of those callers said a woman, later identified as Sanchez, was wounded, Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said earlier. But she died at the scene, authorities said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy Saturday found that Sanchez was killed by a single gunshot wound to her head.
Schilperoort earlier said investigators believed the shooting to be a drive-by shooting.
Araguz said more than 10 rounds were fired into the southwest corner of the home.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Sergio Reyna at 509-574-2567 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.