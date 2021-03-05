Attorneys in the murder trial of a 21-year-old Yakima man will give their closing arguments Monday.
Jurors were to have received the case Friday, but both sides were still working on the jury instructions in Anthony Gregory Mallory’s trial. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock agreed to move closing statments to Monday morning.
Mallory is charged with second-degree murder in the August 2018 killing Michael Ochoa outside a house in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street.
Prosecutors say Ochoa, 55, was in the neighborhood Aug. 21, 2018, looking for a trailer he had lent to a family that was moving when Mallory stabbed him in the neck without provocation. Ochoa was first taken to Astria Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died three days later.
An autopsy performed by the King County medical examiner determined that Ochoa died as a result of the stabbing, which partially cut one of the major arteries supplying blood to his brain, and ruled the death a homicide.
During the trial, Mallory testified that Ochoa had confronted him about where the people who had the trailer were, using an obscenity, and when Mallory objected to the language, he said Ochoa moved toward him while using language he perceived as threatening. He said he stabbed Ochoa in the neck because he was afraid of being hurt.
The trial is at the end of the second of three weeks set aside for it, and was conducted under protocols to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All participants were required to wear masks, except witnesses who testified from the jury box, while jurors were seated 6 feet apart from each other in the courtroom’s gallery and the court proceedings were streamed to two rooms in the courthouse for spectators, as well as on the court’s website.