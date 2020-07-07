A 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were hit in a drive-by shooting at a Yakima home early Tuesday, police said. It was the second shooting targeting the home in just three days, and the second time the boy was shot, police said.
The boy was first shot in the leg at his home in the 800 block of West Viola Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department. He was treated at a hospital and released, according to the release.
The second shooting was reported around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the department. The 11-year-old was hit again in the leg, and his 9-year-old sister was hit twice in her legs, according to the release, and both children were treated and released.
Police said investigators recovered more than 60 shell casings from the scene.
The department asks anyone with information about the shootings contact Yakima County Crimestoppers at 800-248-9980.
This story is developing and will be updated.