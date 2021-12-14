A 33-year-old Yakima woman has been charged with eluding police, theft, forgery and possession of stolen property following a Dec. 6 high-speed chase.
Prosecutors filed additional charges against Elisha Ann King, who was out on her own recognizance on multiple counts of mail theft, in Yakima County Superior Court last week, according to court documents.
King was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of eluding, second-degree possession of stolen property and making or having motor vehicle theft tools in connection with her Dec. 6 arrest.
She was also charged with forgery and second-degree identity theft after police said she had tried to cash an altered check using a stolen driver license at a West Valley credit union branch.
Yakima police said King is a suspect in a string of package thefts in Yakima and Union Gap. A YPD officer was checking for stolen vehicles behind a home in the 1600 block of East Race Street around 9:25 p.m. Dec. 6 when he spotted a car linked to the car thefts, according to court documents. An officer spotted King walking to the car, and she sped off as the officer called for backup, the documents said.
King was driving at speeds up to 60 mph in a residential area, prompting the officer to break off the pursuit as King ran through a red light, the documents said. Another officer spotted the car around Cornell Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard, where it almost hit another vehicle while speeding away.
Police found the car abandoned behind a home on South 14th Avenue and determined it had been stolen earlier. King was then found hiding behind a trash can in an alley off South 12th Avenue, according to court documents.
When she was arrested, King had 13 bank cards issued in the names of other people and a “shaved” key, a device commonly used by car thieves, court documents said.
Police said earlier that day King had tried to cash an altered check at the West Valley Branch of Solarity Credit Union and used a license that belonged to a woman whose car had been stolen, according to court documents.
King was in court Friday for a preliminary appearance hearing, where Judge Richard Bartheld found probable cause for three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property after three people said King was not authorized to have bank cards that were issued in their names, court documents said.
When she was arrested, King was out on her own recognizance on two separate cases, according to court documents. In one case, she was charged with nine counts of mail theft, and the second was for second-degree malicious mischief.
King’s prior convictions include six counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count each of eluding, taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of drugs without a prescription.
She is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $161,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.