YAKIMA — A Sunnyside man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Yakima man and multiple carjackings in Washington and Oregon was shot by police in Medford, Oregon, Wednesday.
Aurelio Escobar, 25, was shot after firing on Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and a Medford police officer following a high-speed chase in a stolen car around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Medford police and the Jackson County sheriff’s office.
Meanwhile, Yakima police and the Yakima County sheriff’s Marine Unit were at Berglund Lake in Yakima looking for evidence connected with Escobar’s girlfriend, who is missing.
Police in Central Point, Oregon, spotted a vehicle reported stolen in a carjacking earlier in Canyonville traveling south on Interstate 5 around 7:05 a.m., according to a news release from Jackson County and Medford authorities. When officers tried to stop it, the vehicle sped off, and officers from Jackson County, Medford, Oregon State Police and Phoenix joined the chase and attempted to use spike strips to stop the vehicle, according to the release.
A Jackson County deputy forced the vehicle to stop in Medford around 7:40 a.m., the release said, and police said Escobar fired a revolver at them, and officers returned fire, hitting Escobar, the release said. No officers were hit, and those who fired on Escobar are on administrative leave pending investigation of the shooting, the release said.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said Escobar was hit in the head, chest and arm, and was operated on at a local hospital. Seely said Oregon officials recovered a revolver that may be the weapon used in the Berglund Lake incident Monday.
Missing girlfriend
Seely said investigators are focused on finding Escobar’s girlfriend, Jennifer Caridad, of Sunnyside. Police said Escobar was seen in an Acura MDX that was left at Berglund Lake after the carjacking. The SUV was reported stolen by Caridad’s father, who said his daughter was last seen with Escobar.
Police found what appears to be blood on the car’s back seat, and detectives found a tarp with what appeared to be bloodstains at the lake along with articles of clothing like what Caridad was wearing, Seely said.
The sheriff's office brought in a boat to search the lake Wednesday, but investigators didn't find any additional signs of Caridad, Seely said.
Escobar, a Norteño gang associate, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and drive-by shooting in connection with the Berglund Lake incident.
Escobar approached a 24-year-old Yakima man who was fishing at the lake off Gordon Road with his daughter and two friends shortly before 5:35 p.m. Monday and demanded the keys to his Infiniti I30, according to a probable cause affidavit. When the man refused, Escobar lifted his shirt to reveal a revolver.
The man handed over the keys, the affidavit said, and Escobar ran off, with the man chasing him, the affidavit said. Escobar dropped his gun at first, but picked it up and shot him in the neck and thigh, while yelling “Norte.”
Other stolen cars
Seely said Escobar had tried to carjack another person in Wapato, while Toppenish police Capt. Dave Johnson said Escobar is a suspect in two attempted carjackings Monday evening.
Escobar left the Infiniti in Goldendale, where he stole another vehicle and drove to Portland, where he switched vehicles, carjacking someone there.
Seely said Escobar stole other cars at gunpoint in Oregon before he was shot.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.