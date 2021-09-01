Bystanders stopped an attempted kidnapping at Miller Park on Wednesday night, Yakima police said.
Police responded to the park at 502 N. Fourth St. and found several people holding a 26-year-old woman on the ground.
The police were told the woman attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old child from the park, a news release said. The 11-year-old sister of the child chased the woman, and was able to catch up to her, but the woman struck her and knocked the girl to the ground, the release said.
Two men nearby got involved and held the woman until police arrived. The woman wasn’t known to the two children or their family, police said.
“Officers believed the female suspect was suffering from mental health issues based on her behavior and statements she made to the officers,” Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said in the release.
The woman, who is a transient, was booked into the Yakima County Jail and faces charges second-degree kidnapping and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the YPD at 509-575-6200 or by calling 911. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm.