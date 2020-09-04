Yakima police did not use force against Tiffany Eubanks and no charges will be filed in her death, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic concluded Friday.
Eubanks died early June 3 after she had been handcuffed and transported by police to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.
A 33-year-old Black homeless woman, Eubanks was taken into protective custody after walking in and out of traffic the evening of June 2 in the 100 block of East Yakima Avenue. She became combative when paramedics tried to put her in an ambulance.
Police officers handcuffed Eubanks, but paramedics would not transport her unless an officer accompanied her in the back of the ambulance. Officer Brandon Goulet put Eubanks in his patrol vehicle and drove her to Memorial. He asked how she was doing. He indicated that she was “conscious and alert but was not talkative.”
Brusic’s report said when they arrived shortly after 6 p.m., the officer went into the hospital to get help and a designated crisis responder. When they returned, Eubanks had vomited and was unresponsive. She received immediate medical attention, Brusic said.
She died at 3:27 a.m. An autopsy later found she died of methamphetamine toxicity.
Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray requested an investigation of Eubanks’ death by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, which reviews officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.
The unit completed its investigation in late June. Brusic reviewed the findings and found no use of force by officers. As a result, no charges will be filed, he said.