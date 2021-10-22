The brother of a Spokane man who died by suicide at the Yakima County jail said his death was a surprise for him and his family.
Dallas Joe said his brother, Darrell Joe, had been sober for more than six months and was making plans for his future.
“He had plans, goals,” Dallas Joe said. “I said, ‘When you get out, we can get you out and look for a job and get an apartment.’ He was already ahead of the game and sober.
“There was definitely a plan there.”
Joe, 23, was found unresponsive in his cell at the North Front Street jail around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Yakima County Department of Corrections. A corrections officer started CPR on Joe, and he was assisted by jail staff until paramedics and firefighters arrived, a release from the corrections department said.
Joe was pronounced dead at 11:19 a.m. at the jail. An autopsy Friday determined that Joe died by strangulation and his death was a suicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Joe’s death is being investigated by the Yakima County Special Investigation Unit, comprised of detectives from different police agencies around the Valley that provides independent investigations of police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Dallas Joe described his brother as an outgoing person who struggled with mental disabilities and substance abuse. He said Joe had been dealing with a drug problem since he was 13.
He received a letter from Joe three days before his death, and said there was nothing to indicate that he was having problems, and his death was a shock to the family.
Joe, a Spokane resident, was booked into the jail in August after Toppenish police say he attacked two medical staff members at Astria Toppenish Hospital. He was awaiting trial on two counts of third-degree assault.
Court records show he was also wanted on assault charges in Spokane and his prior convictions include first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and obstructing police.
