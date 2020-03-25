YAKIMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy who was convicted of assault for body-slamming another boy in an attack captured on video is now facing robbery charges.
The boy, who will be arraigned Monday, is charged with second-degree robbery after he, his two younger brothers, ages 13 and 14, and another 14-year-old boy jumped a man in Union Gap and stole his cellphone and cigarettes earlier this month.
The four followed the man for nearly a mile as he walked from the Circle K on East Nob Hill Boulevard and South 18th Street around 11:20 a.m. March 16, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Union Gap police. When the man got to the 1800 block of Lakeata Avenue, the four jumped him from behind, punching and kicking him while he was on the ground, the affidavit said.
His attackers then took his phone and a pack of cigarettes before running away, the affidavit said.
Officers found the four walking on Rudkin Road near Carey Street and arrested them. Officers said the older boy had the pack of cigarettes when arrested, while his 13-year-old brother dropped the victim’s cellphone as he was being put in a police vehicle, the affidavit said.
The younger brothers and the other boy are also charged with second-degree robbery. The older boy was released from the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center after posting $5,000 bail, and the others were released to their families while awaiting trial.
In October, the 17-year-old was initially charged with second-degree assault after he body-slammed a boy during an attack near Washington Middle School that was recorded and posted to Facebook. In the video, the victim was confronted by a group of boys when one of them grabbed him by the waist and slammed him headfirst into the street, the affidavit said.
In December, he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was sentenced to eight days in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center, a year’s probation and 40 hours of community service.