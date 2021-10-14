The Yakima County Coroner is exhuming the body of a woman found near the unincorporated town of Parker in 1988 to obtain DNA and help identify her.
The woman, sometimes called Parker Doe, is buried at West Hills Memorial Park west of Yakima.
She was discovered by a horseback rider on Feb. 16, 1988, close to a dirt road that leads from Parker Bridge Road to the Sunnyside Diversion Dam on the Yakima River. She is believed to be Native and 30 to 39 years old. Doe was a petite woman, estimated to be around 5 feet tall and weighing less than 120 pounds.
Authorities estimated her body was there between four to 10 months but don't know how she died. The cause of her death is undetermined, Coroner Jim Curtice has said, but the manner is presumed homicide because of where Doe’s skeletal remains were found.
This story is developing and will be updated.
