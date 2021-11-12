Kittitas County authorities have identified the human remains that were found last month near Stampede Pass.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were those of a 49-year-old man who was a homicide victim from Snohomish County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson identified the man as Justin B. Allan of Everett, and the manner of death was a homicide. Henderson said he could not release the cause of death at this time pending further investigation by Snohomish County officials.
Allan’s remains were discovered by a hiker Oct. 1 in the area about 2 miles south of Keechelus Lake, according to the sheriff’s office. At the time, Sheriff’s Inspector Chris Whitsett said it appeared the remains had been there “for some months.”
Kittitas County officials said an 84-year-old man was arrested in connection with Allan’s death.
The Everett Herald reported that Lloyd Edwin Richmond of Everett was charged with second-degree murder in Allan’s death in September. The paper said Richmond was Allan’s landlord, and that witnesses heard what sounded like gunshots Aug. 28 and later saw Richmond loading a large, tarp-covered object into a vehicle.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that Richmond is being held in lieu of $1.2 million bail.
