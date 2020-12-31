A 26-year-old Yakima man is being held in the Yakima County jail after Yakima police say he fired shots at a house following a fight.
Police were called to the home in the 800 block of East Spruce Street around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunshots, according to a police affidavit. Officers found several bullet holes in the front door.
Six people, ages 2 to 24, were inside the house at the time of the shooting. No one was hurt.
One of the people in the house said he was in a fight with the suspect earlier in the day when the suspect came over and demanded to see his girlfriend about getting his things out of a car, the affidavit said.
The suspect refused to leave when he was asked, the witness said, and began fighting with two of the men at the house before leaving, the affidavit said.
He later returned and knocked on the door, a witness told police, and pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired several shots at the door, the affidavit said. Police found two 9mm shell casings in the front yard, the affidavit said.
During Thursday’s preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jamil Gill said the fact that the suspect knocked before firing at the door posed a threat to anyone who went to open the door.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of six counts of first-degree assault, and Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson set bail at $250,000.