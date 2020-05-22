A Toppenish man who sheriff’s deputies said led them and Yakama Nation Tribal police on a 30-minute high-speed chase Thursday in the Lower Valley was ordered held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson set bail for Raymond Allen Buffalo Keys, 26, during a preliminary appearance Friday.
Court records show that Keys pleaded guilty May 14 to possessing a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree malicious mischief in Skamania County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with 331 days suspended and credit for time served for the remainder, court documents said.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy was driving on Fort Road near South Oldenway Road around 10:22 a.m. Thursday when he heard the Yakama Nation Tribal Police report that a Honda Element was stolen from a home on McDonald Road, according to a probable cause affidavit. The officer passed the stolen SUV near South Wapato Road.
When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, Keys sped off, with speeds reaching 75 mph during a chase that went through Toppenish and ended when a sheriff’s deputy forced the SUV off the road into a hop yard after it hit a spike strip near White Coyote Lane in Harrah.
When the car stopped, Keys ran, ignoring commands to halt, the affidavit said. Sheriff’s police dog Zuza was set loose and grabbed Keys by the arm while Zuza’s handler, Deputy Nick Ward, tackled him, the affidavit said. Keys threw punches at Zuza and struggled as Ward and another deputy placed him under arrest.
Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said that Zuza was not hurt in the fight.
Keys was booked into the Yakima County jail after having the dog bite wounds treated at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. He is being held on suspicion of eluding, resisting arrest, harming a police dog, driving with a suspended license, hit and run for striking a guard rail during the chase and possessing a stolen vehicle.