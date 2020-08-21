New details have emerged in the shooting death of a White Swan man and the serious wounding of his cousin at a Wapato home early Thursday morning.
The two were among three men the suspect’s wife had invited to her house for drinks while her husband was working. The men were shot when one of them got into a fight with the man’s wife, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima County sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies arrived at the home in the 700 block of West Seventh Street shortly after 2:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of two men who had been shot. Deputies found the 31-year-old suspect in the front yard with a pistol in his waistband and two magazines in his pocket, the affidavit said.
Deputies found a dead 27-year-old man, identified in court records and the Yakima County Coroner’s Office as Tadd Blodgett, under a carport with a gunshot wound to the neck and a trail of blood leading back to where the suspect was standing, the affidavit said. The dead man’s cousin was on Mount Adams Drive, about a block from the house, with gunshot wounds, the affidavit said.
He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. He was in the Seattle hospital’s intensive care unit Friday, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.
Blodgett was killed by a gunshot wound to his neck and torso, Coroner Jim Curtice said following a Friday autopsy.
A witness told deputies that the suspect’s wife invited him, Blodgett and his cousin to her home to “hang out” and drink, telling them they needed to leave before 3, when her husband would get back from work, the affidavit said. During the night, the 21-year-old was drunk and getting into a shoving match with the suspect’s wife, while the witness and Blodgett tried to break it up, the affidavit said.
During the altercation, the witness told deputies the suspect came home and, using obscenities, told the men to leave before opening fire on them, striking the two men, the affidavit said.
At Thursday’s preliminary appearance hearing, defense attorney Virginia Lagerstam sought a lower bail than the $1 million prosecutors were seeking. She pointed to the fact that the suspect was a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley, was employed and had no prior criminal history.
She said the affidavit suggests that there was an element of self-defense in the incident, and that her client should only receive $100,000 bail.
In the affidavit, the suspect told deputies that he came home and told the men to get off his property, and went inside the house, followed by his wife, whom he yelled at about having the men over. He then heard fighting outside and found his wife, whom he said went out to tell them to leave, on the ground and two of the men standing over her, the affidavit said.
When he went to her defense, he said Blodgett charged him, the affidavit said. The suspect said he put Blodgett in a headlock and fired at the 21-year-old when he came at him with a fence post, the affidavit said. He then lowered the gun and shot Blodgett in the neck, the affidavit said, and then called 911.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $500,000 Friday, and scheduled an arraignment for Sept. 4. He is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Blodgett’s death was the 26th homicide in Yakima County this year.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify criminal suspects until they are formally charged.