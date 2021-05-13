A 20-year-old Yakima man already charged with first-degree assault is accused of fleeing the scene of a January crash that injured two people.
Police went to the intersection of North Second and East H Street around 8:10 p.m. Jan. 22 for a hit-and-run crash. The driver of a Ford Fusion told police he was heading south through the intersection when a Saturn Vue ran a stop sign, and he couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the Saturn, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The Saturn’s driver ran from the scene, while the Ford’s driver and his wife, who was in the car, were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with injuries.
Police were able to identify the suspect, who was booked into the Yakima County jail in April on two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of third-degree malicious mischief and a single count of second-degree unlawful firearms connection after Yakima police said he fired at a house and two vehicles on South 18th Avenue. In this case, he is being held on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury, second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device.
At Thursday’s preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said the suspect has a prior DUI conviction from 2018. Court records also show the suspect was found guilty in Yakima County Juvenile Court of second-degree theft.
Thorn asked that his bail be set at $10,000 and added to the $25,000 bail he was being held on in the earlier case, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld concurred with defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp and had the $10,000 bail run concurrently with the previous bail.
“He hasn’t been able to post the $25,000,” Bartheld said.