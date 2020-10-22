A suspect in a December robbery of a Yakima convenience store made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday.
Brendan Taylor Hull, who is listed in court records as a 20-year-old transient, was brought to Yakima from the state prison in Shelton on a warrant on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
Hull is accused of robbing Mercado Latino II, 718 S. Sixth Street, the evening of Dec. 1, 2019. A store clerk said two men came into the store and made her open the cash register at gunpoint, according to court documents. The clerk was able to hide in a restroom when the men began emptying the cash register.
Detectives identified Hull as a suspect based on a tattoo on his hand and a Facebook photo of him wearing shoes that matched the type worn by the robbery suspect, court records said. A jail informant told detectives that Hull admitted to robbing a store in Yakima, describing the clothes he wore that night.
Hull was in the Shelton prison serving a one-year sentence on assault charges out of Pacific County. At the time of the robbery, Hull was out on bail on charges of failing to register on the sex offender registry in Yakima County. That charge is still pending.
He also has prior convictions for unlawful imprisonment, residential burglary, making false or misleading statements to a public servant, fourth-degree assault, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, and first-degree criminal trespass.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered Hull held in lieu of $100,000 bail.