A Tampico man who was found with pipe bombs and methamphetamine when he was arrested on a warrant is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Elijio Mendoza, 44, was arrested at his West Tampico Park Road home by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force on June 2 on warrants for failing to appear in court on charges of second-degree assault and escaping community custody.
Mendoza was found in a crawl space under the house and only surrendered when he saw Yakima County Sheriff’s patrol dog Zuza, who was sent in to flush him out, according to a probable cause affidavit.
While searching the house, agents found two pipe bombs, which the Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad disarmed, the affidavit said. A bomb squad trooper told agents that the bombs would have blown up if the fuses were lit, the affidavit said.
Agents also found a digital scale, 31.17 grams of methamphetamine, 9.1 grams of marijuana, packaging material and a box of .45-caliber bullets.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said during Wednesday’s preliminary appearance hearing that Mendoza had prior convictions for eluding and possession with intent to deliver. She pointed out that U.S. Marshals have arrested him three times in the past two years, and he has tried to elude them.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered Mendoza held on suspicion of bail jumping, possessing explosive devices and possessing meth with intent to deliver. He also set bail at $75,000, in addition to the $55,000 bail that was set for his other charges.