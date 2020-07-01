YAKIMA, Wash. — A Sunnyside man is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault after Sunnyside police say he fired at a husband and wife in May, wounding one of them.
Jose Fernandez-Farias, 57, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant in connection with the May 30 incident at a taco truck.
The couple said they went to a taco truck at North Ninth Street and Yakima Valley Highway around 3:15 p.m. The woman noticed someone video recording her, according to a probable cause affidavit. When she confronted the woman, she said she heard a man behind her and then a shot, the affidavit said.
The couple ran from the parking lot, and the man was shot in his right side. The woman said when she turned, she found Fernandez-Farias pointing a gun in her face. Fernandez-Farias threatened to kill her, she told police, and she grabbed the gun. During the struggle Fernandez-Farias fired twice, missing her, the affidavit said.
Her husband was taken first to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and then transferred to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with a punctured lung.
During Wednesday’s preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn pushed for a $500,000 bail, noting that Fernandez-Farias' prior convictions on drug possession with intent to deliver precluded him from possessing guns. She also stressed the violent nature of the crime.
“This could have easily been a murder case instead of an attempt,” Thorn said.
But Fernandez-Farias’ attorney, Arturo Menendez, argued for a $250,000 bail and GPS monitoring, noting that Fernandez-Farias had strong ties to his family and was employed on a family farm.
“The seriousness of the charges are not in doubt. It is a matter of the needs of his family,” Menendez said.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $300,000, and said if Fernandez-Farias were able to post bail, he would be required to pay for his own GPS monitoring and would be restricted to his farm, in addition to regularly checking in with court staff.