A Troy, N.Y., man is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail after Yakima police said he shot at a co-worker following an argument Wednesday morning.
Yakima police went to the Days Inn, 1504 N. First St., at 6:25 a.m. on a report of shots fired, and found seven 9-mm shell casings in the parking lot and bullet holes in the motel’s wall, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
A North Carolina man told police that he was shot at by the suspect, who was working with him on a remodeling project at the West Valley Walmart, according to police. The victim told police he was in an argument with the suspect at work. When they got back to the motel, the argument resumed and, as the North Carolina man walked away, the suspect fired several shots at him, the affidavit said.
Motel surveillance camera footage showed the confrontation and the suspect’s vehicle leaving the parking lot after the shooting. Motel staff identified the 24-year-old suspect, the affidavit said.
Police found the suspect and his car at the Comfort Suites Yakima, 3702 Fruitvale Blvd., where he was arrested, and booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said detectives searching the suspect’s car found a 9-mm pistol that had been reported stolen in Florida.
During Thursday’s preliminary appearance, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn asked for $100,000 bail because the suspect has no ties to Yakima and that the shooting occurred in a “highly populated area.”
Defense attorney Paul Kelley said the $100,000 bail was most likely out of the suspect’s reach, and asked that the defense reserve the right to challenge bail at a later date.
Bartheld, noting the number of shots fired and the suspect’s tenuous ties to the community, set bail at $75,000 and ordered the suspect to not contact the victim.