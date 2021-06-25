Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies say a Yakima man shot a man in the buttocks outside a Terrace Heights home Thursday.
Deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of South 41st Street for a report of a man being shot. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man’s girlfriend told deputies that the suspect had been arguing with her boyfriend and left, only to come back later and ask her to get his backpack from inside the house, the affidavit said. While inside, she heard a gunshot, and then saw the suspect shoot at her boyfriend before leaving in his car, the affidavit said.
Security camera footage showed the suspect fire one shot at the boyfriend, who then ran, and the suspect taking a second shot. The boyfriend identified the suspect as the person who shot him.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful firearms possession.
Court records show the suspect was out on bail on an eluding charge at the time of the incident, as well as being a documented gang member.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hart said during a preliminary appearance hearing Friday the suspect has prior convictions for taking a motor vehicle without permission, first- and second-degree malicious mischief, assault three, escape and an “atrocious” history of 21 warrants for failure to appear.
“I’ve been going to all my court appearances,” the suspect said during the hearing. He also said he did not have a gun.
Hart also asked Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld to find probable cause for an attempted murder charge, noting how the suspect changed his shooting position when the boyfriend tried to get away. Bartheld said he did not see enough evidence to suggest probable cause for that in the affidavit, but said prosecutors could file that charge later.
Bartheld set bail at $100,000, lower than the half-million dollars prosecutors sought.