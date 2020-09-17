An 18-year-old Moxee man is being held in lieu of $80,000 bail on charges he lured three Pokemon Go players to a vacant home to rob them at gunpoint in August.
Ruben Valentine Cornejo appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday, two days after he learned a warrant had been issued for his arrest and turned himself in. He is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery in the case.
A 15-year-old Moxee boy has also been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the case, and he was released to the custody of his mother. He is being tried as a juvenile.
Moxee police were called around 5:35 p.m. Aug. 27 for a report of two cars racing in the area of Faucher and Charron roads. Additional reports said the cars were driving at high speed on State Route 24, and that one of them had spun out near South 24th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The car’s three occupants, an 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy said they were robbed in Moxee. The three said they were playing Pokemon Go, a game where users go to different places and use their cellphones to collect virtual creatures, when another player contacted them on Snapchat, the affidavit said, and asked to meet to swap game items.
They went to a vacant home in the 1400 block of Faucher Road where the 15-year-old suspect put a knife to the 18-year-old’s throat and Cornejo, armed with a gun, jumped in the back seat and demanded the 14-year-old hand over what he had, the affidavit said.
The boy gave Cornejo several vape pens, the affidavit said, and the 18-year-old then gunned the car out of the driveway, causing Cornejo to fall out of the car.
Cornejo and the 14-year-old then chased the victims on State Route 24, the affidavit said, and the victims said the suspects sent them another Snapchat message warning them “you better duck.”
Police said Cornejo used to live at the house where the robbery took place, while shoe prints linked the 15-year-old to crime scene.
Police arrested the 15-year-old Aug. 31, and a warrant for Cornejo’s arrest was issued Sept. 9.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn sought a $100,000 bail for Cornejo, while defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for $10,000, pointing to the fact that Cornejo turned himself in and that there was some confusion in eyewitness identification.
Judge Kevin Naught said the crime was a “concern” for him, and he set bail at $80,000.